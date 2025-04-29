(Video) Some Liverpool fans at Anfield relished what Gary Neville did at final whistle on Sunday

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

You have to hand it to Gary Neville in one sense – he reported for duty at Anfield on Sunday even though he’d surely rather have been anywhere else on the planet!

The ex-Manchester United defender was on co-commentary for Sky Sports to witness Liverpool demolishing Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 and duly winning their 20th league title, equalling the record of his former club.

In the days leading up to the fixture, realising the prospective consequences at play, he made no secret of his anguish at seeing the Reds conquer all before them to reclaim the status of English champions, his woe exacerbated by the Old Trafford outfit languishing in 14th place.

Neville makes quick getaway at the final whistle!

On Tuesday, Liverpool FC’s official X channel shared footage from the Anfield press box showing the club’s in-house commentary team rejoicing over the five goals that the home side scored, as well as the explosion of joy when the final whistle blew.

Within seconds of full-time, Neville can be seen beating a hasty retreat – although it didn’t go unnoticed by John Aldridge or some Reds fans behind the gantry, who pointed towards the 50-year-old and laughed among themselves, no doubt enjoying the sight of the die-hard Man United supporter fleeing the scenes of celebration!

Liverpool confounded Neville and all the doubters this season

Whilst not even the most optimistic of Kopites would realistically have had us down as prospective champions at the start of the season, the Sky Sports pundit hasn’t been allowed to forget that he predicted Liverpool to finish fifth back in August…two placed beneath his former club.

As the campaign progressed and Slot’s team kept on winning, he gradually revised his verdict on the Reds until it became clear that even he’d have no choice but to acknowledge that the title was bound for Anfield.

The challenge for LFC will be to try and retain their crown, something they never came close to accomplishing as reigning champions in 2020/21, and it’s to be expected that the chasing pack would be improved from what they have been this term.

That’s a mission for another day. For now, Liverpool fans can quite rightly rejoice in their club’s newly-reclaimed status as Premier League winners…just don’t expect Neville to join in!

You can view the footage of Neville promptly leaving his seat below (from 1:30), via @LFC on X: