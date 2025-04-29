‘I don’t want to see this’ – Rio Ferdinand can’t bare the thought of Liverpool doing one thing this summer

Image via TNT Sports

Rio Ferdinand has admitted he’s desperate for Alexander Isak to avoid joining Liverpool this summer.

The Sweden international has had a terrific campaign so far, netting 26 goals and registering six assists (across all competitions), and this has sparked rumours that he could be on his way out of Newcastle at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old joined Eddie Howe’s side from Real Sociedad three years ago and has become a huge favourite amongst supporters at St. James’ Park.

His sharp finishing and endless work rate would undoubtedly result in him being a huge hit at Anfield if he was to make a move – but that’s a thought that ex-Manchester United defender Ferdinand dreads.

“I think he could go to Madrid or something like that, I think he should go to Madrid, he can’t go to Liverpool, he can’t go to Liverpool. I don’t want to see this type of dominance, Jesus,” the 46-year-old said on his podcast (via The Boot Room).

Liverpool became Premier League champions on Sunday with four games to spare following the 5-1 thrashing of Spurs at Anfield.

Arne Slot has had a wonderful debut campaign on Merseyside – and to think he’s achieved such success without a proper No.9 is scary.

If you were to add Isak to our current squad we really would be a frightening outfit and many would be backing Slot and Co. to retain the title.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has claimed this potential transfer is somewhat unlikely but if Newcastle don’t qualify for next season’s Champions League – who knows what may happen.

Former Red Stephen Warnock believes it would be ‘very difficult’ for the player to turn down a move to Anfield if a fee is agreed, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Reports suggest any potential transfer could cost in the region of £150m – making it hard for Liverpool to then complete any further business during the summer window.