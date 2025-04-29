‘Slot would want…’ – Paul Scholes names 5 positions where Liverpool ‘need to improve’ in summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Paul Scholes believes that Liverpool still ‘need to improve’ in several areas of the pitch despite romping to the Premier League title this season.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder gave due credit to the Reds after they were crowned champions following their 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, having marked them out as potential winners as early as September when they triumphed 3-0 at Old Trafford.

However, he’s echoed his former England teammate Jamie Carragher in stating that FSG may need to bring in as many as six new players during what David Ornstein is predicting to be a ‘busy’ summer transfer window at Anfield.

Scholes calls for widespread transfer activity at Liverpool this summer

In his latest column for TNT Sports, Scholes outlined the positions where he thinks Liverpool may need to bolster their squad between June and August when the market is open.

The pundit wrote: “I think they need to improve defensively. Obviously if Trent goes, they might need cover for Conor Bradley. As good as Conor has done over the years, he does tend to pick injuries up. They also might have an issue with the number two goalkeeper if Caoimhin Kelleher leaves as well.

“I think they need a left-back and, although I think Andy Robertson has been brilliant for Liverpool, there were times this year where you thought that could be a weakness.

“I think Slot would want a holding midfield player. I know Ryan Gravenberch has been very good but if he got injured, they’ll need some major back-up in there.

“Also, I don’t think Federico Chiesa will be there next year, so I think they might need at least two players up top, although I do think they’ve got the best forwards in the league anyway.”

Where are Liverpool likely to strengthen in summer transfer window?

With Giorgi Mamardashvili coming to Anfield this summer, we don’t expect any incoming movement on the goalkeeping front. Instead it seems far likelier that Kelleher could move on in search of first-choice status elsewhere.

Liverpool are currently well-stocked in midfield, and while Wataru Endo has never let the team down, Scholes’ point about a potential injury to Gravenberch leaving a ‘major’ void is a fair one. We suspect that’s an area where FSG might be on the lookout for opportunities, rather than placing at the top of the priority list.

Mo Salah obviously has the right-sided attacking berth nailed down, but again it’s a position where we could be in trouble if the Egyptian were to be absent for an extended period (which he will be at the turn of the year due to the Africa Cup of Nations).

Those are areas in which LFC might invest this summer. One part of the squad where incoming transfers seems quite likely is the defence, amid the ongoing uncertainty over Trent’s future and the concerns at left-back.

There’s a good reason why rumours over potential swoops for Bournemouth duo Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez continue to abound, and we’d be very surprised if Liverpool don’t sign at least one defender between June and August.

Slot doesn’t need to dismantle his title-winning squad, but everything points towards a partial refresh so that the Reds are well placed to try and retain their crown next season.