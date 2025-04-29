Linda Pizzuti provides Alexander-Arnold update Liverpool fans were waiting for

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have won the league and everyone’s celebrating but one question remains, where will Trent Alexander-Arnold be playing next season?

Taking to Instagram, Linda Pizzuti Henry celebrated the title success with several pictures from the day and the caption:

‘Pitch celebration on winning the Premier League with supporters, at Anfield. A magical moment of connection, community, hopes, and pure joy. After more than 14 years with the club, this was truly a dream come true✨

‘Thank you, Liverpool ❤️’

It was a lovely message from the wife of John Henry and included in the images was one of the American businessman with our right back, which wasn’t missed by many supporters.

One person replied to the post by writing: ‘Just throwing in that Trent photo 👀’ and the response from the 46-year-old was a simple: ‘👀’.

As always, we don’t know what all this means but it doesn’t feel like a comment that the wife of our owner would make with regards to a player who’s about to leave on a free transfer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is keeping all Liverpool fans guessing

Lip readers have been deployed to try and decipher what the on-field discussion entailed between player and owner, with many having their own take on the events.

Comments from the Scouser’s brother have also added more layers to this drawn-out tale and it feels like we surely must find out what’s happening soon.

Until then, we can all just keep guessing and it’s likely each story sways people back and forth around the question on everyone’s lips – what’s happening with Trent Alexander-Arnold?

