Alisson’s emotional letter to his family marked by Liverpool and demanded to be on a flag

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker is a Premier League champion and he’s managed to further cement his legacy as one of the greatest goalkeepers the world has ever seen.

Writing for The Players’ Tribune, our goalkeeper has also shown his emotional side with a public letter to his family in Brazil and Liverpool.

The full letter, which is available on theplayerstribune.com, discusses how the Brazilian coped with the death of his father in the midst of a worldwide pandemic in which he was unable to fly home for the funeral.

The 32-year-old then discussed how this shaped the relationship with his son, Matteo, and this one excerpt touched the hearts of many: ‘He’s 5 years old, and he loves football.

‘The way we figured out that he knew how to spell was because we went onto YouTube and in the search history bar all you saw was…..

‘livrpol’

‘hi liit liverpol’

‘livrpool dad save’

In particular, the final line took social media by storm and the club have picked up on this, by posting on X:

This has led to supporters backing the idea of this becoming a new banner on the Kop, something which would be a poignant message to our stopper and act as a permanent reminder of his son, his family and his father.

For a man with such a strong religious belief and clear love for his family, it would be the perfect way to show him how much the supporters love him too.

Alisson Becker is adored by Liverpool supporters

We saw our No.1 fall to his knees as soon as the title was decided, as he watched the reward for his sacrifices over the past seven years at Anfield and 12 years as a professional.

Harvey Elliott has explained why he wanted to put his own life on the line for Alisson and it’s clear that he is a man who is adored by supporters and players alike.

Long may his stay on Merseyside last and let’s hope we can see a new banner flying on the Kop in his honour soon.

