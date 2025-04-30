Report: Liverpool could lock down one position for years with bargain swoop for 19y/o colossus

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United could reportedly face off in a battle to sign one of the most promising young talents in European football.

The two northwestern rivals have held a mutual interest in numerous prodigious gems from the continent in recent times, with the Merseysiders having been in the running to sign Patrick Dorgu before he ultimately moved to Old Trafford in January.

Ruben Amorim’s side may have come out on top in that transfer race, but it appears that FSG are hungry for revenge when it comes to another up-and-coming gem.

Liverpool tracking Amadou Kone

According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Man United are both tracking teenage Reims midfielder Amadou Kone, who’s valued at around £20m by the Ligue 1 club.

Born in Mali but playing for Ivory Coast at under-21 level, the 19-year-old has stood out for his side this season as they battle to avoid relegation (something they now look set to do), and he has three more years remaining on his contract at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Kone could be a shrewd prospective acquisition for Liverpool

The youngster mightn’t be especially well-known outside of French football, but qualitative and quantitative verdicts paint a picture of a prodigious footballer with an enormously high ceiling.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 3% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for tackles per game (3.57), the top 8% for clearances per 90 minutes (2.57) and the top 10% for interceptions per match (1.57).

In addition, a scouting report from Football Economist describes him as ‘an elite dueller’ who is ‘able to destroy transitions as they materialise, but also drive attacks for his own team’.

With Arne Slot having frequently stressed the importance of winning duels since he took over as Liverpool head coach, we imagine that he’d duly be quite fond of a player like Kone, for whom a fee of £20m could be quite a bargain if he progressively builds upon the quality that he’s already shown at a high level.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have formed an imperious axis in the midfield engine room this season, but there have been calls for the Reds to recuit additional backup in that area of the pitch should either of them succumb to injury.

Wataru Endo is the obvious go-to in that regard and has been a tremendous acquisition, but at 32 it seems likely that his will continue to be a backup role. By contrast, the Reims teenager could lock down the number 6 berth at Anfield for years to come if LFC were to sign him and he continues his upward trajectory.

Other parts of the squad may take priority for Liverpool in the early stages of the summer transfer window, but Kone appears to be an intriguing target who’s worth keeping an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.