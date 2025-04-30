Andy Robertson names two unsung heroes that deserves recognition for title win

Pictures via Stadium Astro on YouTube

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and to achieve that feat, we’ve needed a squad of players and that’s something Andy Robertson wanted to highlight.

Speaking after beating Tottenham on Sunday, the captain of Scotland said: “I think all the people in the background have been working tirelessly, the physios, the masseurs, the doctors, the kitchen staff.

“But if you have to focus on players then it’s the lads that train so hard week in week out without maybe getting the rewards at the weekend.

“We’ve got a few players like that that probably would have wanted to play more this season that have been frustrated at times and have wanted a bit more game time.

“But without the fact that they push the lads that start most of the games we wouldn’t be here.

“You look at Wataru coming on, Harvey coming on, Jarell, all these lads, they’re always ready to contribute to the team and you can’t take that for granted.

“If you don’t have a good squad with a good attitude you’ll never win anything.

“Credit to those lads because I know it’s been difficult for them but they’ve managed to stay with us and this win’s as much for them as the likes of Virgil who haven’t missed a game all season.

“It’s a real collective performance and we’ve all contributed this season and that’s why we’ll all party together.”

There have been 24 different players used during our title winning campaign and every player has been important in helping us achieve the ultimate prize.

Andy Robertson knows the importance of a squad to win the title

Kenny Dalglish also similarly named five unsung heroes when he reflected on how the Reds won the league and it’s telling two former league winners know the importance of a united group.

Alexis Mac Allister named the left back as the biggest joker in the dressing room and that’s another under appreciated role within the squad.

You need everyone pushing in the same direction, players willing to fight for the final few minutes of the game and others raising morale – all this helps the performance of the team.

That’s why we’ve just won our 20th league title and let’s hope it’s not too long before the next one.

