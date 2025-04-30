New Arne Slot song shared inspired by Dutch anthem after Premier League title win

Pictures via @taggysbar on X

Liverpool have won the Premier League and Arne Slot has become a hero among supporters, with a new song being created.

Our head coach’s feats will never be forgotten in his debut season at Anfield and after Jurgen Klopp coined the first chant we’ve used for the boss – it’s time for a new one.

After the Reds clinched the league title on Sunday, the whole city was in party mood and that led to Andy Hodgson singing a new song.

For the 2024 Euros, supporters of the Dutch national team started to use the song ‘Links Rechts’ by Snollebollekes and it became their song of the competition.

After winning the league with a Dutch manager and captain, it makes sense for this to now be given a Liverpool twist – which has happened.

In a video shared by Taggys Bar on X, sung by the man who started the spread of Luis Diaz’s chant, we now have some new lyrics which are:

“Our manager was tired,

Successful on the Kop,

He brought us No.19,

And his name is Jurgen Klopp.

We needed a replacement,

And who was it we got?

He brought us No.20

And his name is Arne Slot.

To the left, Du Du Du Du Du Du,

To the right, Du Du Du Du Du Du,

Bounce”

With four games remaining, a title to lift and a parade around the city, it’ll be interesting to see if this one catches on in time.

Arne Slot may have a new song being heard on the Kop

From being a reserved and cool character to leading the whole of Anfield in signing Jurgen Klopp’s name, all inside 10 months, the 46-year-old has become entrenched in the culture of the club.

The former Feyenoord man even had his own fist-pumping moment in front of the Kop and it’s safe to say he’s fully invested in the Reds now.

Replacing Jurgen Klopp was never going to be easy but it looks like we may have found the best man for the job.

You can view the video of the Slot song via @taggysbar on X:

Great new song for Arne written by @lfcirregular for @andyhodgson110 to sing at @redslpl

Join SoundOfTaggy's at @BoxparkLvrpool on Friday 23rd of May for our end of season league winners party. Food, drinks, merch, signed merch, singing, laughs, champions…what's not to like? pic.twitter.com/cSEXOeafOj — Taggy’s (@taggysbar) April 29, 2025

