Report: Liverpool could soon submit ‘concrete proposal’ for Champions League-winning speedster

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to make their move for a Champions League-winning forward who’s facing an uncertain future at his current club.

The Reds’ attack could be in for a revamp over the summer, with Darwin Nunez reliably expected to leave and the Anfield hierarchy seemingly open to offers for Diogo Jota at the right price.

If one or both of those were to depart, it’d surely pave the way for new faces to come in so that Arne Slot isn’t left frightening short of options up front when we’re striving to defend our Premier League title next season.

Liverpool plotting ‘concrete proposal’ for Kingsley Coman

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are keen to pounce on the likely availability of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, who could plausibly be signed for a fee in the region of €40m (£34m).

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the 28-year-old, although it’s the newly-crowned champions who are understood to be currently ‘showing the strongest interest’, and the Reds are now expected to submit a ‘concrete proposal’ for the France international.

Liverpool clearly see something in Coman, but is there a need for him?

This latest report follows on from recent claims by Bundesliga insider Christian Falk that LFC have the attacker on their summer transfer ‘shortlist’, so he does appear to be a player of genuine interest to the Anfield hierarchy.

Coman has earned a fine reputation on the continent for his exploits over the past few years, scoring Bayern’s winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final and clocking what was then the fastest-ever sprint speed in the German top flight a year earlier when he hit a lightning-quick 35.66 km/h.

However, his injury record represents a serious red flag (he’s missed almost 30 games since the start of last season), and a return of seven goals in 1,684 minutes in the current campaign certainly doesn’t suggest that he’d be an upgrade on Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz on the left flank – that duo have netted 33 times between them in 2024/25.

Perhaps the Liverpool hierarchy see something in him which has them convinced he’d be value for money even though he may already be past the prime of his career (he turns 29 in June), and they certainly wouldn’t pursue him with any great vigour without doing a rigorous analysis on him first.

It’s not a transfer that we see coming to fruition, nor is it one for which the Reds seem to have any great need, but nonetheless it’s one we’ll keep an eye on in case anything significant develops in the next few weeks.