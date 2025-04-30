‘Did fantastic’ – Sir Kenny Dalglish salutes 5 unsung heroes of Liverpool’s title-winning squad

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Some effusive praise from Sir Kenny Dalglish has highlighted how Liverpool’s romp to the Premier Leaague title was very much a collective achievement.

The Reds’ triumphant 2024/25 campaign in Arne Slot’s first season in charge is set to be remembered for Mo Salah’s incredible goalscoring numbers, Virgil van Dijk’s imperious leadership, the outstanding midfield axis of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, and the continued brilliance of Alisson Becker.

However, if no new faces appear in the final four matches, a total of 24 players will have contributed towards the winning of the club’s record-equalling 20th league title, some of whom might get relatively little external recognition but all of whom played their part in the team’s success.

Dalglish singles out Liverpool quintet for praise

Reflecting on Liverpool’s triumph on The King and AI Podcast with Anfield Index, Dalglish was keen to namecheck five players who mightn’t have been headline acts throughout the campaign but who all made vital contributions.

The legendary former Reds player and manager said: “[Wataru] Endo was coming on at the end of some games and just closing the door. Everybody that was in the squad, I think they earned the place to be there.

“The young players like Curtis [Jones], he went in against Everton, played right-back and did very well. Harvey Elliott did really well when he was given the opportunities to play.

“[Conor] Bradley did really well at right-back when he had to fill in. I think the youngsters played a part in it as well. I think everybody’s obviously played a part – [Caoimhin] Kelleher coming in, stepping in when he had to and did fantastic. I think he’s a really good goalkeeper, so everybody made a contribution.”

Squad players have been essential to Liverpool’s title triumph

In an era of managers being able to name 20 players in a matchday squad and utilise five substitutes whilst having to navigate the best part of 60 games per season (excluding internationals) and deliver instant results, the commodity of strength in depth has never been of more paramount importance than now.

Of the five names mentioned by Dalglish, Jones was by far the most involved in Liverpool’s league triumph, featuring on 29 of our 34 games so far and starting 16, with three goals and assists each, including the winner against Chelsea in October (WhoScored).

Kelleher and Bradley were more sporadic starters (14 in total) but stepped up brilliantly in the respective injury absences of Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and they both made massive contributions in the famous Champions League win over Real Madrid in November.

Endo and Elliott have been totally reliant on substitute appearances in the top flight this season, but the Japanese warrior’s expertise in helping to close out hard-fought wins has earned him hero status among Kopites.

Meanwhile, the Reds’ number 19 has had a decisive impact off the bench in big games – most notably with the late winner away to Paris Saint-Germain – and he’s declared his wish to spend the rest of his career at Anfield despite only being handed piecemeal game-time by Slot.

The head coach undoubtedly has a preferred starting XI when everyone is available, give or take a couple of 50-50 calls. However, he’d be the first to acknowledge that his players wouldn’t be preparing for a trophy lift and parade next month without the efforts of every single member of the squad from the moment that they reconvened in Kirkby last summer.