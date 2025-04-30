What Diogo Jota did when his song was sung at Anfield was amazing

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Diogo Jota is a Premier League champion and he, like the rest of his teammates, celebrating the title-clinching moment in style this weekend.

After the game, the Kop saluted all of our heroes one by one with each man getting their own chant sung by the jubilant supporters.

That included our No.20 who walked forward towards the fans as soon as his famous song began to be belted out and it’s safe to say he loved it.

Waving a scarf around his head, our forward bounced in time with tune and it wasn’t long before he was singing along with plenty of vigour.

It’s always great to see a bond between players and fans but it’s even more special when you see a man singing “better than Figo don’t you know” about himself!

Diogo Jota loved celebrating in front of the Kop

We’ve still got four games, a trophy lift and a bus parade to go but then the questions about the 28-year-old’s future may start to be asked.

Arne Slot has certainly favoured the front three of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo this season, which should be concerning for the former Wolves man.

Both he and Darwin Nunez are the more natural options for the central attacking position but our head coach clearly isn’t convinced by either their form or fitness.

The Portuguese international has scored one goal since mid January, in 15 games, with that being the controversial winner against Everton.

This form, alongside the likely departure of his Uruguayan teammate, may see us make wholesale changes in the middle of our attacking trio in the summer.

When we see that we’ve reportedly set a price for Diogo Jota too, this could be the end of his Anfield career but what a way to go out.

You can watch Jota sing his own chant (from 33:00) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

