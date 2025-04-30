Gary Neville: I was abused outside Anfield after Liverpool’s title win

Pictures via The Overlap US on YouTube

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and as much as we enjoyed Sunday, those of a Manchester United persuasion hated it – including Gary Neville.

Part of the commentary team on Sky Sports, the 50-year-old had to sit and watch as the Reds won a record-equaling 20th league title.

There was then footage released of the failed manager scuttering out of Anfield, as he attempted a hasty exit and he’s now explained what happened next.

Speaking on ‘It’s Called Soccer’, he said: “At the end of the game, I normally do a podcast but I made the decision [to leave] partway through the game, it was getting a bit fruity up where I was in the in the gantry.

“The security guard was with me, I got my backpack literally as the final whistle went and Peter [Drury] does his thing [commentary], he usually throws to me but they agreed that I wouldn’t have to speak.

“So I put my backpack on, we ran for it and we got right out into the concourse and beat everybody [out the stadium].

“However, what I didn’t then imagine was the carnage and people outside and I got absolutely abused, I snapped.

“Look, there was obviously a lot of them, they were in good spirits as you can imagine and seeing me, yeah they just abused me.

“Then, to be fair, a guy on the M60 on the way home, I honestly have never been aggressive in my life but if I could have pulled over… yeah, it wasn’t a great last half hour after the game.

“It was a bit old school.”

We don’t know what this abuse was that the former player is referring to but it was probably done with the same amount of consideration as he did when he celebrated in front of Liverpool fans nearly 20 years ago.

Nobody should experience physical abuse at a football game and there’s certainly a line when it comes to what should be said too but in the words of Neville himself, after admitting to calling one Liverpool fan a ‘fat little tw*t!’, ‘that’s what the rivalry is all about. Good natured ribbing.”

Gary Neville has never been too complimentary about Liverpool fans

After the pundit admitted he was desperate for Crystal Palace to beat Arsenal so we couldn’t celebrate at home, it must have been hell for him to watch his side’s legacy crumble away.

We don’t know what happened but it’s likely not too dissimilar than he would have done the other way, had Neville been given the chance to ruin our party.

You can watch Neville’s comments (from 2:27) via The Overlap US on YouTube:

