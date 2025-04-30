‘Close to a guarantee’: Liverpool 100% set on one transfer as Darwin Nunez fate sealed

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hellbent on signing a striker in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As ever, of course, much of the Merseysiders’ transfer activity will depend on who also goes out of the door.

Darwin Nunez has been heavily tipped to cut ties with the Anfield-based outfit after a somewhat disappointing 2024/25 campaign.

Should the former Benfica hitman indeed depart, it’s almost certain that Arne Slot’s side will end up with a new frontman for the next season.

Liverpool want to sign a striker

Who exactly that new centre forward may be remains to be seen.

However, it’s worth pointing out that a lack of goals from the heart of the forward line isn’t endemic to Nunez.

Diogo Jota has only registered two more goals than his fellow striker (albeit in fewer appearances). Beyond that, we aren’t exactly blessed with options in the central striking position.

“Liverpool want a striker – that is 100 per cent certain. They are also prioritising a left-sided defender. I think it is close to a guarantee they will improve those areas and then, beyond that, they could look at a central defender, a midfielder and wide attacker depending on exits,” Lewis Steele reported for the Daily Mail.

“A lot is dependent on who leaves, as it is understood they will look to move some players on and balance the books (we will come to who I think will depart in a later question).

“At striker, it is obvious why they want one – Darwin Nunez has not been good enough, Diogo Jota has struggled for form and fitness, while Luis Diaz is better as a left winger despite his best efforts as a No 9.”

Darwin Nunez has not been good enough

Whilst we’re appreciative of our mad-cap Uruguayan, Darwin Nunez has evidently fallen short of Arne Slot’s standards.

The former Feyenoord head coach made it clear that his ‘simple’ request of a No.9 is ‘goals’ in addition to a strong work ethic.

“The simple answer is what you want from a number nine, goals. That’s why you play a forward, not only your winger but also your number nine. So he needs to produce goals,” the Dutch head coach told the press.

“Apart from that, I think in modern day football, a number nine, like a right winger, like a midfielder, like a defender, they need to work hard and be part of an intense pressing team.

“If you look at the teams that are now playing in the semi-final of the Champions League, they are all 11 players that work their ass off, apologies for the language!”

The Uruguayan has registered 14 goal contributions in 43 games. Or, somewhat more palatably, a goal or assist every 137.64 minutes.

Regardless, that still places him right at the bottom of the pile compared to his fellow senior Liverpool forwards.

Players Goals Goal contributions Minutes per goal contribution Mo Salah 33 56 73.94 Cody Gakpo 17 23 103.78 Luis Diaz 16 24 131.7 Diogo Jota 9 13 133.46 Darwin Nunez 7 14 137.64

Even if Liverpool were prepared to consider him a valuable squad player (which is still a little unhinged in light of the price we paid), Nunez hasn’t helped himself after appearing to fire a dig at current boss Arne Slot.

Slot can’t keep relying on Mo Salah

Believe it or not, there’ll come a day when Mo Salah has pulled on the famous red shirt for the last time.

The time to prepare for that moment isn’t two years later, when our Egyptian King’s contract has expired, but now.

It’s abundantly clear that Liverpool are reliant on our No.11’s ridiculous output. Meanwhile, Jota and Darwin Nunez seem to be contributing to the issue rather than offering an alternative.

If we can fix that issue in the upcoming summer window, we’ll be a force worth taking seriously once again heading into the 2025/26 campaign.

