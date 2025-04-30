Liverpool fans hold their own Premier League trophy parade after title victory

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and because we’ve been so good, there’s nearly a month-long wait until we get to see our prize.

With four games to be played until the trophy is lifted inside Anfield, it’ll then be another day before the city is graced with the presence of our 20th league win.

Likely due to both the wait for the parade and the distance from the city, some supporters in Thailand have decided to host their own.

Thanks to a video shared online, we can see the fanatical Reds boarding their own open top vehicle with a band and a trophy – as they celebrate the win.

This club is loved all around the world and whilst Monday the 26th of May will allow everyone to come to Merseyside and have the chance to see the silverware, not everyone will be able to be present.

It doesn’t matter where you are or how you celebrate though, we’re all supporters together and will never forget what has happened this week and this season.

Liverpool fans around the world deserve the chance to celebrate

We’ve seen many people celebrate the historic title win, in many different ways and this may be one of the most unique.

From Darwin Nunez posing with a bottle of beer and a cigar inside the Anfield dressing room, to Alexis Mac Allister sitting alone on the bench – everyone has their own way to express their joy.

Whatever you do, make sure you’re loud and proud as we were robbed of the chance to do this five years ago and this time there’s nothing stopping us.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool fans in Thailand via @daveockop on X:

A Liverpool parade has already occurred in Thailand. 🤣🏆 pic.twitter.com/pE8OHtJidM — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) April 29, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley