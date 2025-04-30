Cameras catch what Liverpool players were doing at AXA training centre this morning

(Pictures courtesy of Liverpool Football Club & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ready those trophy-lifting arms, Reds!

Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday ensured the Premier League trophy will return to Merseyside.

The Reds put in a dominant display to humble Ange Postecoglou’s men after going a goal down in the first 12 minutes.

In anticipation of lifting No.20 in 2024/25, the club have already made changes at the AXA training centre to commemorate the achievement. ‘Premier League Champions’ now adorns the glass exterior of the complex.

POV: Walking into training as a Premier League champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/G5Rv1s5fbk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 30, 2025

Curtis Jones & Cody Gakpo practice their trophy lift

In further imagery released by Liverpool’s X (formerly Twitter) account, the players are likewise keeping one eye trained on the inevitable.

Both Cody Gakpo (who was at the centre of a minor FA dispute) and Curtis Jones were snapped practising their trophy lifts ahead of the end of the campaign.

It’s going to be a full-on party atmosphere right through to the final day of the league season!

They aren’t the only ones getting in on the fun either! A handful of fans over in Thailand were seen holding their own mock Premier League trophy parade in honour of the event.

When will Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy?

What a change a few years make! Back in 2019/20, social distancing laws around the COVID-19 pandemic meant that Liverpool’s players couldn’t celebrate winning the title in front of fans.

We’ve already seen that the club has had a chance to rectify that in part at the weekend, and there’ll be further opportunities coming.

For starters, Virgil van Dijk will be set to lay his hands on the Premier League trophy after our final game of the campaign, against Crystal Palace (May 25).

When is Liverpool’s trophy parade?

Celebrations at Anfield at the end of the 2024/25 season will be followed a day later (Monday May 26) with an open-top bus parade.

Expect to see Cody Gakpo and Co. getting more than their fill of the Premier League trophy!

