Report: Liverpool to demand £45m for ‘exceptional’ maestro who has PL and Saudi clubs lurking

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly named their price for one player who has no shortage of transfer interest from the Premier League and overseas.

Despite winning the title in emphatic fashion this season, there could be a substantial overhaul of the squad during the summer, with Paul Scholes and Jamie Carragher among those who’ve called for several new signings to be made.

In order for that to happen, some members of Arne Slot’s championship-winning side will need to make way, and a few of those have already been touted for a potential exit.

Liverpool set asking price for Diogo Jota

According to CaughtOffside, Diogo Jota might be one such player, with Liverpool reportedly open to selling him this summer if a satisfactory offer is made to them.

Sources close to the situation have informed EOTK’s sister site that Anfield chiefs have set an asking price of €50m-€55m (£42.5m-£46.7m) for the Portuguese forward, who could have several clubs vying for his signature.

His former side Wolves are among those, along with fellow Premier League outfits Newcastle and Aston Villa. The 28-year-old is also attracting interest from Saudi Arabian trio Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr.

Jota remains a vital contributor for Liverpool despite injury woes

Pragmatists may argue that Liverpool should consider cashing in on Jota if their asking price is met, as it’d cancel out (or maybe even slightly surpass) what they paid for him in 2020, and breaking even or turning a profit on a player who’s into his late 20s could make smart business sense.

Also, his much-documented injury record appears to have caught up with him somewhat this season, with the Portuguese poacher scoring just nine times in 34 outings and finding the net only once in the last three-and-a-half months (Transfermarkt).

However, that goal was the winner in a tense Merseyside derby at Anfield, and his previous strike was a crucial equaliser away to high-flying Nottingham Forest when he’d come off the bench seconds earlier, two prime instances of his happy knack for contributing decisive goals in big games.

Liverpool must also beware the perils of being left dismally short at centre-forward next season, with Darwin Nunez widely expected to leave and transfer links with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike encountering some significant obstacles.

It isn’t for nothing that Jurgen Klopp hailed him as an ‘exceptional player’, or that Clinton Morrison has lauded his ‘outstanding‘ impact in opportune moments. Jota may have had a frustrating campaign, but he’s still proving to be capable of winning the Reds some priceless points.

If we were in Richard Hughes’ shoes, we’d be very, very careful about parting with someone of the 28-year-old’s potency.