Five summer signings Liverpool could realistically pull off as Slot and FSG plan title defence

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool will go into the 2025/26 season as Premier League champions, but it remains to be seen how many of the faces who contributed to this year’s triumph will be around to try and retain the title over the next 12 months.

The ever-reliable David Ornstein is predicting a ‘busy summer’ of transfer activity (NBC Sports), while both Paul Scholes and Jamie Carragher have called for the Anfield hierarchy to reinvigorate the squad with multiple new faces.

Much like how sportsbook operators that are using odds APIs like Odds88 want to give their users the best betting experiences by accumulating as much data as possible to offer unrivalled odds, FSG will be fervently gathering an enormous depth of data so that they can make informed decisions in the transfer market.

When looking at Liverpool’s current squad and the areas which could do with strengthening or a refresh, who might be suitable and realistically attainable candidates to join the Reds over the summer?

Milos Kerkez

Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas will both depart Liverpool with the fondest of wishes from the Kop whenever they move on, although the long-serving Scot has had his difficulties this season while the Greece international has never been able to nail down a fixed starting berth.

Hence the ongoing interest in Bournemouth left-back Kerkez, for whom talks over a potential switch to Anfield have already commenced.

Reportedly available for around £40m, the 21-year-old could represent a shrewd pickup for the long-term if the Reds were to sign him this summer.

Dean Huijsen

Another Bournemouth player who’s been doing the rounds in the rumour mill is Huijsen, who was a low-key signing last summer but is now coveted not just by Liverpool but also the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Reliable LFC-focused reporter David Lynch has claimed that a move for the 20-year-old is one that the Reds could plausibly pull off ‘quite early’ in the transfer window, similar to how they wasted no time in snapping up Fabinho and Alexis Mac Allister in previous summers.

Even with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate being an imperious partnership this season, centre-back depth has been an issue at Anfield given the injury problems they’ve had in that area of the pitch in recent months, so the Spain international may well be a prime target.

Ola Aina

The guessing game over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future continues apace, with the ever-present lure of a possible move to Real Madrid still lingering.

There has been renewed hope in recent days that the vice-captain could remain at Liverpool, who already have a quality successor in waiting in Conor Bradley, but Slot might still be keen to enhance the depth of options at right-back.

Nottingham Forest gem Aina would be available on a free transfer, and LFC could comfortably offer him a higher pay packet without greatly affecting their wage structure, and his positional flexibility could make him an ideal fit at Anfield.

Oihan Sancet

The Athletic Bilbao playmaker mightn’t be a household name throughout world football, but his exploits in Spain this season have been eye-catching, to say the least.

A return of 15 goals in 25 LaLiga games (and 17 in 32 across all competitions) is great going, and until recently he’d even had a better rate of goal per minute in 2024/25 than Mo Salah. If that’s not an incentive to try and snap him up, then what is?

If he can inspire his current club to a Europa League semi-final triumph over Manchester United, his stock will surely rise as the summer approaches.

Xavi Simons

Liverpool’s attack could be in for a substantial refresh this summer, with Darwin Nunez widely expected to leave the club and both Luis Diaz and Federico Chiesa continuing to be linked with exits.

The Reds have frequently turned to RB Leipzig for new recruits in recent years and could be in line to do so again in 2025, with Merseyside scouts having watched Simons in action for Zsolt Lőw’s side.

Fabrizio Romano has said that a summer move for the Dutch forward is a ‘concrete possibility’, and if the 21-year-old’s current club were to miss out on Champions League qualification, that could well help to facilitate a transfer in the coming months.