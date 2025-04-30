What Trent Alexander-Arnold is now expected to do after contract u-turn flirtations

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is still expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The England international’s current terms remain set to expire in the summer.

Real Madrid currently look set to take advantage of that reality. The right-back has been tipped to switch outfits ahead of the Club World Cup.

However, there have been a few suggestions online that the No.66 is having second thoughts about the move.

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold stay at Liverpool?

We strongly suspect that our Scouse Academy graduate is still destined to link up with Los Blancos in the summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has, admittedly, left some room for interpretation over his Liverpool future. Our No.66 has certainly not shied away from any of the celebrations that have followed our latest league title success.

But then again, why would he? He’s a West Derby lad who’s achieved a second Premier League title with his boyhood club.

Even if he is keen on starting a new life in Spain, we can’t begrudge him being proud of his achievements with Liverpool.

Has John Henry confirmed Trent’s Anfield exit?

If anything, further clarification on events at Anfield after our 5-1 win over Spurs has only served to further entrench the possibility of an exit.

Alexander-Arnold was spotted in conversation with principal owner John W Henry as Liverpool confirmed a 20th English top-flight title at the weekend.

It seems that our vice-captain may have been urged to be honest with the fans about his looming exit. Although, we’re still waiting on that final, 100% confirmed decision…

A Real Madrid transfer is still likely

The latest word from the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele is that (yes, you guessed it) an exit remains the expectation.

“If Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves – and we do still expect him to do so despite some of the social media noise in the last couple of weeks – then I think Liverpool need a new right back,” the reporter wrote.

“Conor Bradley is a fabulous footballer but he cannot play every week. His fitness record since he became a first-team squad member at the start of last season has given reason for concern – a few niggly injuries along the way.”

It’s still followed by a somewhat shaky “if“, but it’s a prospect fans should probably brace themselves for at this stage.

Yet, we can’t help but entertain a slice of hope over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future. Might the emotions of another title win sway his mind?

Only time will tell.

