Anfield insider shares what Alexander-Arnold did with Michael Edwards after title win that cameras missed

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and the only question on everyone’s lips, other than where to stand for the parade, is what happens next with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

After scoring the match-winner against Leicester City, the Scouser was the man in the headlines before our title-deciding game on Sunday.

Since then, we’ve all very much been caught up in the fun of winning our 20th title and the future of our right back has been somewhat put on the back burner.

One man who you would assume would know what is currently most likely to be happening next with our No.66, is Michael Edwards.

The chief executive of football at Anfield was spotted with the England international after we secured the silverware this weekend.

Paul Gorst reported for the Liverpool ECHO on the events that followed the final whistle this weekend and stated: ‘Michael Edwards reserves an embrace for Trent Alexander-Arnold.’

It’s clear that the pair have a bond and that the former sporting director will be trying his best to ensure the boyhood Red extends his stay at the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool remains undecided

Linda Pizzuti kept fans guessing with her emoji response to a social media question about our vice captain and we are all still hoping a new contract can be agreed.

The brother of our player though, seemed to provide a hint that we’re more likely to see the jersey being retired when the playmaker departs.

Whatever happens, it seems that once we have the answer to this saga then the season can sail steadily along to its happy conclusion.

