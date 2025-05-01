Arne Slot in line for major honour after guiding Liverpool to Premier League glory

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have won the Premier League and Arne Slot was the man who guided the club to our 20th league title.

Because of this feat, he has quickly captured the hearts of Liverpool supporters and his efforts at Anfield are already confirmed to never be forgotten.

We’ve also seen a new song being christened in honour of the Dutchman who has managed to bring a league title to Merseyside so quickly.

It’s not just Reds who have been won over by the successes of our boss though, with the Premier League also clearly being impressed.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Arne Slot has been shortlisted for the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award for April.’

In a month where such a mammoth achievement was secured, this would surely be a fitting way to mark the biggest achievement in the league.

Arne Slot has shown everyone how great of a coach he is

It would have been so easy to try and get the biggest names in coaching to take over from Jurgen Klopp last summer but those in charge of our recruitment were more astute with their decision making.

Rather than trying to change too much within the club, the main criteria was trying to find someone who can continue the work that we had seen before.

As Ruud Gullit described it, someone who fit the ‘DNA’ of the club as a whole and could seamlessly adapt to our way of play.

Arne Slot was that man and we’ve seen such instant success that it’s hard not to be excited about the future, and we’re not just talking about lifting the trophy and the parade to follow!

