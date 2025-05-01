Liverpool gem with shades of Busquets could have ‘every chance’ of first-team role next season

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had a healthy smattering of academy players establish themselves at first-team level at Anfield in recent years.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones are the standout examples, with Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley following suit more recently, and there are several exciting talents who’ve had promising glimpses of senior exposure such as Ben Doak, James McConnell and Jayden Danns.

Also in the latter category is Stefan Bajcetic, whose progress had been stunted by long-term injury problems and an abortive loan spell at Red Bull Salzburg, but his star is on the rise again during his temporary stint at Las Palmas in the second half of this season.

Bajcetic backed for first-team role at Liverpool next season

In a Liverpool Confidential transfer Q&A for the Daily Mail, Lewis Steele was asked whether the 20-year-old would be integrated into the Reds’ senior squad next term or be made available for sale this summer.

The journalist pointed out that the midfielder ‘has been getting rave reviews in Spain’, adding: “To answer your question, as far as I am aware Bajcetic will be given a chance to prove himself on the pre-season tour. No decisions have been made on his longer-term future yet but he is definitely not earmarked for a sale yet.

“That could change, of course, but I think the 20-year-old will be given the opportunity to prove himself to the coaching staff this summer. If he takes it, there is absolutely every chance he could be part of the first-team squad next season.”

Bajcetic could spare Liverpool the need to sign a new midfielder

Bajcetic has indeed earned plenty of praise in his homeland for his performances with Las Palmas, and local journalist Manuel Garcia has even proclaimed (via Daily Mail): “He reminds me of Sergio Busquets, because of how he drives the ball and how he moves around the field.”

For a young Spanish midfielder to earn comparisons with the former Barcelona legend is quite the compliment, and it’s brilliant to see the on-loan Liverpool youngster enjoying such a prosperious spell in the Canary Islands after things didn’t work out for him in Salzburg.

The Reds have been advised to reinforce their defensive midfield options during the summer transfer window so that there’s sufficient cover for Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, and they’ve duly been linked with another young talent in Reims enforcer Amadou Kone (Football Insider).

If Bajcetic gets his chance in pre-season and makes the most of it, the Merseysiders mightn’t need to enter the market for a new number 6, instead putting their faith in the 20-year-old to show how much he’s progressed since his first-team breakthrough under Jurgen Klopp two seasons ago.

Impressing in July friendlies and establishing oneself at Anfield are two different challenges – Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg both stood out on the U.S. tour last summer but were soon sold to Brentford – but hopefully the Spanish prospect can force his way into Arne Slot’s first-team thinking for the long-term.