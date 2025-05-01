Nunez sends message to Slot with instinctive training ground moment

Pictures via @LFC on X

Darwin Nunez is a Premier League winner and has certainly provided Liverpool with some important moments over the course of this season.

In an attempt to remind the boss of his talents, a clip of the 25-year-old scoring a lovely chip in training has been shared online.

His moment of the campaign was the double against Brentford but the striker has found it hard to get himself into the side in recent weeks.

In fact, there hasn’t been a start for our No.9 since our home game with Southampton which is now seven matches ago.

This also coming before a crucial Champions League clash against PSG and the cup final with Newcastle, it feels like Arne Slot was trying to keep his squad fresh for bigger games.

The last Premier League start before that was against Leicester in December and it seems very clear that the striker is out of favour at Anfield.

What will happen next for Darwin Nunez?

As we enter the final four games of the season, in which there is nothing to truly play for, it’ll be interesting to see what form of rotation we see from the boss.

The former Benfica man will certainly be hoping that he is given more opportunities but we still have the question mark over a possible appearance bonus we’re trying to avoid.

It has been reported in Portugal that the Reds would need to pay €5m to Benfica, once our No.9 makes his 50th top-flight start for the club (he’s currently on 49).

Arne Slot then stated he would never be told who he could or couldn’t pick, based on financial gain for the club.

However, Darwin Nunez didn’t seem to believe this with his swiftly deleted post on X insinuating that he has been left out to avoid this potential pay-out to the Portuguese club.

You would expect that man with 40 goals in 139 appearances for the Reds will be given more minutes now the season is nearly over but whether they’re from the start – only time will tell.

You can watch Nunez’s goal via @LFC on X:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley