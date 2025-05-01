Kyle Walker credits Van Dijk for finally ‘learning his trade’ for Liverpool

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and Virgil van Dijk will become the first man since Kyle Walker to lift the trophy aloft, at the end of this month.

Speaking about our captain, the current AC Milan loanee shared his thoughts on ‘The Kyle Walker podcast’ (via BBC Sport): “Very rarely do you see him tackle.

“He backs his speed, he backs his strength and he backs his knowledge of the game. You don’t see him flying into challenges. He slows people down, waits for cover to come in, and it’s good defending.

“Defending is not just about tackling and smashing people. Sometimes, you have to use your head and I think, especially in the modern day, you hit your peak as a defender at 30 or 31.

“You’re still learning your trade up until then.”

It’s certainly big praise for the Dutchman, with these comments coming from a comparison to the way that Paolo Maldini defended.

With many considering the Italian to be one of the greatest defenders of all time, it’s probably a player many will see similarities with to our No.4.

Virgil van Dijk is one of the greatest defenders of all time

Now being 33-years-old, many saw this as a potential hurdle in a new deal being agreed for our skipper but it’s clear that he’s not slowing down yet.

With at least another two seasons left on his current deal, the captain of his nation will be hoping to prove to everyone that he can maintain these standards – perhaps even continuing to play after 2027.

With the former Manchester City captain crediting our man for learning his trade, now he’s more mature, then we should be able to see this play out.

Similar praise from Kevin De Bruyne shows that even our greatest rivals over the past decade have been able to see just how important our defender is.

