Transfer targets urged to move to Liverpool ahead of Chelsea: pundit

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and after being written off at the start of the season, we’re now seemingly the best run club in the land.

Speaking on ‘The Monday Night Club’ (via BBC Sport), Steph Houghton spoke about the most attractive Premier League destination this summer for new players and said:

“As a footballer you want security and stability – and at this moment in time, out of the top five or top six clubs, Liverpool provide that.

“But next year will be a tough season for Liverpool because once you’re at the top, it is so much harder to stay there than trying to climb your way up there.

“At Chelsea, it has been a bit of a car crash at times, when they have been making decisions and buying all of these players, but buying loads of players doesn’t necessarily bring success.

“It is obvious that Arne Slot is going to go and buy players, but then it is about how he moulds that culture again.”

We are currently the most desirable team in the land due to the success and lack of controversy around the us, even during what could have been a divisive time.

Arne Slot has been credited for unifying Liverpool at a tough time

Much credit should also be given to Jurgen Klopp for leaving behind a great group of players and a strong culture within the dressing room.

Ruud Gullit has also commented on the DNA within the club that helped the recruitment staff pick the right coach, rather than a big name, to take over this summer.

With Arne Slot also copying the Klopp gesture of signing the other man’s name, we can see how similar the two men are on and off the pitch.

Long may this period of harmonious success last!

