Ground shaking news coming out of Liverpool on Thursday afternoon

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and we all enjoyed Sunday to a level that will mean it will always remain a day nobody forgets.

This has proven to be the case with the latest story coming out of this weekend’s historic victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Liverpool’s clinching of the Premier League title on Sunday produced an actual seismic event, scientific data shows…

‘It shows Alexis Mac Allister’s stunning strike in the 24th minute that put the Reds 2-1 ahead produced a peak magnitude 1.74 on the Richter scale.’

It’s testament to the magnitude of the event and the ferocity of support from the 60,000 supporters packed inside Anfield, that such a reaction was garnered.

For all those who have questioned the atmosphere inside our stadium, this further demonstrates why we’re the best in the land – on and off the pitch.

Alexis Mac Allister’s goal moved Liverpool fans in many ways

The emotions from this weekend’s success has seen a variety of reactions to the moment we clinched a 20th league title.

Our No.10 was sat alone on the bench as he felt the weight of the achievement he helped the Reds clinch this weekend, whereas Darwin Nunez lit a cigar and opened a bottle of beer instead.

We are not only the greatest team in the country and the most successful club but also the place where it all just means that much more.

We’ve still got four games to go and it’s going to be hard to top what we saw at Anfield on Sunday but when Virgil van Dijk lifts the trophy, we may just do that.

