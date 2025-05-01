Transfer insider: Liverpool now targeting £25m swoop for ‘physical beast’ who Endo knows well

(Photos by Christopher Furlong and Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

It’s nearly 50 years since Liverpool completed one of the most famous transfers in their history by signing a forward from Celtic by the name of Kenny Dalglish.

The Glaswegian’s name would later become synonymous with the Merseyside club due to his legacy as a legendary player and manager, along with being a supreme ambassador for the Reds.

Albeit in a much different era, the Anfield hierarchy could once more turn to Parkhead as they seek to bolster the squad’s attacking options.

Daizen Maeda emerges as Liverpool transfer target

According to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, Liverpool are among several Premier League clubs to have watched Daizen Maeda in action for the Scottish champions this season, with the Japan international now emerging as a viable target for Arne Slot’s side.

The Celtic forward could be available this summer for a fee in the region of £25m, although Bhoys manager Brendan Rodgers has indicated that the Glasgow giants are ready to enter talks over a new contract for the 27-year-old, whose current deal has two years remaining.

The player recently told Sky Sports that, while his wish is to remain at Parkhead, he isn’t fully sure if he’ll be there for the long-term.

Maeda mightn’t start for Liverpool, but could be a useful squad option

Liverpool don’t need to look too far for somebody to provide an informed character reference on Maeda – Wataru Endo has been a teammate of his in the Japan squad for some time.

The attacker has made an enormous impact at Celtic over the past three years and has been especially prolific this season with 33 goals and 11 assists in 47 games, including four strikes in the Champions League (Transfermarkt).

His ability to play anywhere across the forward line could also make him an astute squad option for Slot, while the 27-year-old’s former boss Ange Postecoglou labelled him a ‘physical beast‘ due to his incredible stamina.

However, with Maeda primarily a left-sided attacker and Liverpool already having Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz in that position, he could find it difficult to earn a regular starting berth at Anfield. Also, with the greatest of respect to the Scottish top flight, the Premier League would represent a significant step-up in quality.

It seems more probable that FSG would go for an out-and-out centre-forward who’d make an immediate impact on the starting XI (e.g. Alexander Isak), rather than a versatile operator to supplement our existing attack.

However, if the Celtic maestro would be content with rotating in and out of the Reds’ line-up, he mightn’t be the worst backup option to consider at a moderate £25m.