Ruud Gullit credits Liverpool’s DNA decision that brought title success

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and there are many reason why this is the case but Ruud Gullit has provided his take.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Dutchman said: “What I like for instance for Liverpool is that club gave you a DNA, what Liverpool is all about.

“And they’ve got another coach who did exactly the same, a little bit slightly different, but in technically almost the same way.

“That’s what you need to do, you don’t need to get a new coach who does something totally different, you have to build on that same DNA.”

Many hadn’t heard of Arne Slot when he was given the job to replace Jurgen Klopp but the recruitment team were only looking for the right fit, not the big name.

The German had built such a strong legacy at the club, that his tactics and working culture were deeply knitted into the squad that was left behind.

Rather than ripping this all up, our new head coach has tweaked and adapted a great team and took them to the Premier League title.

We’re reaping the rewards now and there should be huge credit given to everyone for this to be such a seamless transition.

Arne Slot has been a roaring success at Anfield

The song that our new boss dedicated to his predecessor was a clear nod to the appreciation and respect they share for each other.

We then saw a Dutch adaption of the German fist-pumps which shows that the two men may be merging into each other and that’s perhaps the perfect example of the Liverpool DNA.

