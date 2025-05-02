Anfield team news prevents Slot from showing his contract hand this weekend

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and we will receive our first guard of honour this weekend, though Arne Slot may be thinking of other things.

Speaking with the press before our trip to Chelsea, our head coach provided an injury update on Conor Bradley:

“He will train with us today, so that’s the first start and let’s see how he does.

“We expect him to be available. I don’t know if that means that he is available to start, but if all goes well today and tomorrow he will probably be in the squad, yeah.”

It would have already been a shame for the Northern Irishman that he wasn’t able to be on the pitch the moment that we clinched the title and may have also worried many within the club.

Conor Bradley’s injury issues are a major worry for the future

Jamie Carragher had called for our No.84 to start all remaining games this season, following the victory against Leicester City, but this has already not been the case.

Given the contract furore around Trent Alexander-Arnold, this was the perfect chance for his understudy to prove both his form and fitness.

If both players were at full capacity then we may have been able to read into Arne Slot’s selections, as him revealing his hand as to whether the Scouser would be here next season.

As it is though, we will still be left guessing what each squad selection means for our No.66.

We’re left unpacking the tiny moments between the England international and people like Michael Edwards, as we try and find any evidence to suggest Alexander-Arnold will stay or leave this summer.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Bradley via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

