Arne Slot discusses future of seldom-played Liverpool man who wants to stay at Anfield

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and have a squad of amazing players, though not all of them are getting game time – with Arne Slot sharing his thoughts.

Speaking in the press conference, our head coach discussed the future of Harvey Elliott: ‘I think first of all it’s very important that players who are here with us like to stay.

‘That’s a big compliment to everyone working here. Harvey is one of the players that hasn’t had as much playing time as he maybe deserves.

‘But like some others he is in competition with so many good players that mainly [I] have chosen other players. Also, partly because he was injured for a long time, and I’ve been honest with him.

‘The first part after he came back from his injury, he wasn’t the same as he was before his injury.

‘But the last few months he’s back to his old level again but there was no need for me to start with different players.

‘I think if you look at the amount of minutes he had in the last one or two months and the time before you can see it goes up already.

‘That tells you that we like – I like – him more now than I did when he came back from his injury in the first month.’

It all seems positive, our No.19 wants to stay and our head coach likes working with him – the only issue is the lack of game time.

Harvey Elliott’s patience won’t last forever at Liverpool

Even since winning the league, the boyhood Red has once again expressed both his commitment to the club and frustration with the current situation.

We’ve seen with his on-field antics, especially against Richarlison, that the England Under-21 international is just one of us on the pitch.

The 22-year-old has so much time on his hands and let’s hope we can find a way to keep him at the club for his long-term future.

