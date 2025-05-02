Arne Slot shares heartfelt message received from Jurgen Klopp after title win

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has followed in the footsteps of Jurgen Klopp by guiding Liverpool to Premier League success and it’s clear the pair have a bond.

Despite never actually seeing the duo together, we are always fed information of how they have been talking and this certainly continued after Sunday’s success.

Asked in his press conference about the most famous person to send a message of congratulations, our head coach shared: “I assume that’s Jürgen [Klopp]. What did he have to say? What most of them said.

“So that was congratulations and now you know how special of a club it is, now you are part of the history as well – these kind of things.

“He was really happy for me, for the players, for the staff, for the fans, like we all know Jürgen [would be]. Maybe I forget a few but I think he was the most famous one.”

We wouldn’t expect anything less from a man whose impact on this current team can still very much be felt in so many ways – not just with the return of the fist pumps.

Jurgen Klopp deserves plenty of credit for Liverpool’s title win

The Dutchman’s on-field chorus of our former manager’s song was the perfect full circle moment from the end of last season and we’re so lucky to have had both men at Anfield.

From one legend leaving the club and allowing his replacement access to training clips, as well as leaving behind a great team with a winning mentality, it meant that Slot arrived from Feyenoord with all the tools to succeed.

We’re expecting to see Klopp back at Anfield for the final game of the campaign and let’s hope that both men receive the credit they deserve for providing us with a 20th league title

You can watch Slot’s comments on Klopp via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

