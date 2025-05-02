Arne Slot provides squad selection hint for closing games of the season

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and we’ve been so impressive this season that Arne Slot has no pressure on him for the closing four games of the campaign.

Speaking with the press before our match with Chelsea, the boss discussed potential squad rotation:

“It’s the end of the season, but we also have to look at this as the start of next season already.

“There will be a certain rotation in the upcoming games. My lineups will be different towards the one we’ve had mostly during the last 10 months.

“We’re not gonna change everyone but there will be a few players that come into the team.

“That’s not to say that we’re going to lose them. We have a lot of trust in the players we are going to play now.

“I think some of them deserved to play already earlier this season, because they trained so well and they are good enough to play for this club, but I mainly chose the same players.

“This is also a moment to see where they are, also looking towards next season, maybe a bit already, but definitely also because they deserve to play.”

It’s an indication that some of the fringe players will be given more minutes in the closing stages of the campaign, which will be great news for those individuals.

Arne Slot is looking to reward the patience and ability of his squad

One of those men would be Harvey Elliott and after the boss also discussed his future at Anfield on Friday afternoon, it seems we can expect our No.19 to be given more minutes.

The likes of Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo may also be hoping they make it onto the pitch and there are many members of the team who deserve recognition.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future still up in the air, the level of his involvement may also provide a hint as to where he will be playing football next season too.

You can view Slot’s comments via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

