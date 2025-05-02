Mo Salah will be fuming with the squad news coming out of Liverpool on Friday afternoon

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is a Premier League champion once again but we all know that he won’t be content with just that from this season.

Such are the exceptionally high standards of our Egyptian King, he will firmly have more goal scoring and assist providing records in his sights.

Currently sat top of both leader boards, our No.11 is three goals or assists away from breaking the joint record held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole of 47 goal involvements across a single Premier League season.

What makes the 32-year-old’s achievement more impressive is that the current record was set in 42-game campaign, whereas he has only had the opportunity to play just 34 of the possible 38 this season.

The former Roma man will be the first to say that he wouldn’t have achieved his current numbers without his teammates, though this may be about to change.

Arne Slot spoke on Friday ahead of this weekend’s fixture against Chelsea and confirmed that he would be rotating his team for the final four matches of the campaign.

Whereas this is good news for the likes of Harvey Elliott, who has once again had to provide an update on his future, it may not be as well received by the record chaser.

Mo Salah will want to set more records this season

Although it’s highly unlikely that our main goal scorer will be the one who is rotated out of the team, he would seemingly prefer to play alongside the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, rather than watching the quality of the side potentially dip.

We all know how talented this championship-winning team is and you certainly need a squad to win a league, though a lack of rotation throughout the year has perhaps shown that our head coach doesn’t think everyone is of the same standard.

Fingers crossed though that Mo Salah can still now pursue his personal targets and that those coming into the team prove that they deserve more minutes next season too.

