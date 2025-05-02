Pep Guardiola confirms break from football and opens the door for Slot dominance

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and have ended a run of Manchester City dominance over the league but Arne Slot won’t be stopping now.

It’s hard to know what the main driving force behind the Manchester club’s success has been in recent years, whether it be the dubious bookkeeping skills or the talents of Pep Guardiola.

You cannot question that the Spaniard has been a key factor, ignoring this poor season, and that’s why news of him taking a break from football is a big boost.

As reported on BBC Sport: “After my contract with City, I’m going to stop. I’m sure,” Guardiola told ESPN.

“I don’t know if I’m going to retire, but I’m going to take a break.”

Speaking to Sky Sports on Friday, Guardiola clarified that he won’t necessarily leave City at the end of his current contract.

“I didn’t say I’m leaving now or at the end of season or the end of contract,” he said.

“I said when I finish my time here, be it one, two, three, four, five years, I will take a break.

“I won’t retire but I will take a break. What I am saying is when I am finished here I will take a break.”

With a new king of the Premier League in town, we’re all hoping for a period of dominance for the Reds and whenever we see the back of the former Barcelona boss – the more chance we’ll have.

Pep Guardiola’s departure could be good news for Liverpool

The only thing that we of all clubs should be careful about is the likelihood that many rival supporters celebrated the departure of Jurgen Klopp, for us to go and win the league the next season.

We may have found the greatest bald manager the Premier League has ever seen and let’s hope that nobody can repeat that feat, folically challenged or otherwise.

To be fair to the current man in the hot seat at the Etihad Stadium, he has been full of praise for our achievements this season in a tough league.

Though some of his sly digs at our boss may suggest he’s not as happy as he’s been portraying recently.

