Carragher: Sunday’s title win could ‘sway’ Alexander-Arnold to contract u-turn

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a two-time Premier League winner with his boyhood club though we are all very much aware that his future may be spent elsewhere.

Speaking about the right back, Jamie Carragher shared his thoughts: “He’s a unique footballer.

“That’s why Real Madrid want to sign him and that’s why he’s been part of one of the most successful eras in Liverpool’s history.

“We all want that to continue but, at the moment, it’s not looking too good.

“But when you look at the scenes at the weekend and Trent being involved in that, being a local player, the adulation that the supporters and the Kop have for him, you’re watching that hoping that’ll maybe sway him to put pen to paper.

“But, all will be revealed in the next few weeks.”

In May 2005, after winning the Champions League with Liverpool, Steven Gerrard said: “How can I leave after a night like this and after all the nights we have had this season?”

After being the vice captain that helped guide the Reds to a league title, let’s hope we hear a similar line from the current Scouser in our team – now 20 years down the line.

Jamie Carragher is hoping for a Trent Alexander-Arnold u-turn

After calling for Arne Slot to start Conor Bradley in all remaining fixtures of the campaign, it’s clear that our former defender thinks that the England international is set to depart.

When asking supporters to stop booing our No.66 though, it was apparent that this call for being dropped wasn’t based on spite.

The Northern Irishman should play if he’s the only right back we have at the club at the moment, who will be there next season.

We still don’t know if that will be the case but until we hear a definitive answer one way or another, the amount of game time handed to Trent Alexander-Arnold, may well provide a hint as to where his future lies.

