‘Some breaking news…’ – Sky Sports share big behind-the-scenes update coming out of Liverpool

Image via Sky Sports News

Liverpool have four more matches still to play this season, but behind the scenes at Anfield, thoughts are already towards plans for the summer and beyond.

Reliable reporters such as David Ornstein and Lewis Steele have hinted at the possibility of abundant transfer activity at the club over the next four months, with the Reds seemingly determined to flex their muscles as newly-crowned Premier League champions.

It won’t be just prospective signings and exits on Richard Hughes’ to-do list in the coming weeks, though, as there are also some contractual issues to address.

Liverpool to open talks with Luis Diaz over new contract

An update shared on air by Sky Sports News on Friday evening indicated that one Liverpool player could be set for contract talks with the club once this enormously successful season has concluded.

Their reporter outlined: “Let’s just bring you some breaking news from Liverpool…the man who started the comeback [against Spurs] last Sunday was Luis Diaz, and Liverpool will hold talks about extending his contract at the club at the end of this season.

“We have seen this season dominated by conversations about contracts at Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah all in the final year of their deals.

“The captain and Salah have both signed new deals and now it looks as though Liverpool will be looking to extend Luis Diaz’s stay at the club, having arrived in January 2022 from Porto and having enjoyed an excellent season at Anfield.”

No surprise that Liverpool want to move swiftly to tie down Diaz

While some sources vary as to the Colombian’s current weekly wage (Salary Sport cite it at £90,000, whereas Capology and Spotrac have it at just £55,000), what we do know for sure is that he has two years remaining on his existing terms.

Whichever (if either) of the figures quoted above is true still seems rather modest for a forward of the 28-year-old’s proven quality at the highest level, and after a fine campaign in which he’s netted 16 goals and counting, it’s only natural that Liverpool would want to tie him down for the long-term.

Diaz has had ongoing transfer interest from Barcelona, but as James Pearce outlined for The Athletic on Friday, Anfhield chiefs are keen to hold onto him after enjoying ‘his best season’ for the club, and it’ll surely help his case that he’s ending the campaign strongly.

Our number 7 had only scored once in 2025 before the start of April, but he’s rediscovered his form since then with three goals in four games, and he’s actually contributed either a goal or an assist in six of his last seven Premier League outings (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool still have some more imminent contractual matters to resolve, not least Ibrahima Konate (whose deal expires next year), but there appears to be a determination to avoid a repeat of this season’s scenario whereby there was much uncertainty surrounding three of the squad’s most crucial players.

Nailing down a contract extension for Diaz in the near future would indicate that lessons are being learned at boardroom level.

You can view Sky’s update on Diaz below, via @SkySportsNews on X: