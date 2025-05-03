How Liverpool closed out their previous title-winning season as Reds begin victory tour on Sunday

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans, just sit back and enjoy the final three weeks of the Premier League season!

The Reds still have four matches to play before the campaign ends, but having clinched the title by thrashing Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Arne Slot’s side will be embarking on a victory tour throughout May and – to the chagrin of some pundits – walking out to a few guards of honour.

It’s reminiscent of the last time that we were champions in 2020, when first place was guaranteed with an unprecedented seven fixtures remaining, so it won’t be a novel experience for Kopites over the next month.

While Gary Neville believes that there could be something of a post-celebration hangover in our remaining fixtures, Jamie Carragher insisted that LFC still have plenty of incentive to keep performing.

We all remember Liverpool romping to a long-overdue Premier League title five years ago with a phenomenal 99 points, but what happened in those final few games after Jurgen Klopp’s side were assured of glory?

Liverpool’s results in 2019/20 after clinching Premier League title

It felt poetic that the Reds’ first match as newly-crowned champions was against Manchester City, their closest ‘challengers’ that season and the team who had the title wrestled from them.

Alas, Pep Guardiola’s side unleashed some pent-up frustration on Jurgen Klopp’s side, thrashing them 4-0 to inflict what was only our second league defeat of that campaign.

However, any fears that Liverpool would simply phone it on for the rest of July were swiftly put to bed as they responded with a pair of wins over the following six days, defeating Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield and Brighton 3-1 at the Amex Stadium.

The Reds were two matches away from finishing the season with a 100% home record, but that exceptional feat was taken from them at the penultimate hurdle as Burnley left Merseyside with a 1-1 draw and Andy Robertson let rip at our old friend David Coote when he failed to award a clear penalty for a foul on the Scot.

Klopp’s side had lost just once in their first 31 league games in 2019/20 but were then beaten for a second time in five matches after going down 2-1 away to Arsenal.

A week later, the trophy was presented at Anfield after a rip-roaring 5-3 win over Chelsea, and a 99-point campaign was rounded off by a 3-1 victory against Newcastle at St James’ Park, a full 352 days after it began with three points at home to Norwich when COVID-19 seemed like nothing more than a decent WiFi password.

Liverpool’s remaining fixtures of 2024/25

Liverpool’s first match as newly-crowned Premier League champions sees them visit a Chelsea side who continue to hunt down a top-five finish and a place in next season’s Champions League.

It’ll be almost 10 years to the day that the Reds went to Stamford Bridge and gave their hosts a guard of honour after they clinched the title a week previously.

On Sunday week, the Merseysiders welcome Arsenal to Anfield and will derive no shortage of pleasure from being clapped onto the pitch by Mikel Arteta’s side. Just as they did against Man City in 2020, LFC will face their closest pursuers in their post title-winning fixtures.

Our final away match of this triumphant campaign will be a Monday night trip to Brighton. It marks another parallel to five years ago, when Liverpool had a (sort of) midweek match under the lights at the Amex Stadium after being crowned champions.

Finally, on the exact 20-year anniversary of our unforgettable Champions League triumph in Istanbul, Slot’s side will be presented with the Premier League trophy after their home clash against Crystal Palace, whose 1-0 win at Anfield last April marked the beginning of the end of our title ambitions.

On a happier note, it was a 4-0 win in this fixture which took LFC to the verge of the title in 2020 before Man Ciy’s defeat to Chelsea 24 hours later made it official.