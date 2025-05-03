(Video) Liverpool scouts watched reported Reds target plunder jaw-dropping goal on Saturday

Image via Sky Sports Football

Liverpool reportedly had scouts in attendance at one Bundesliga fixture on Saturday, and they were treated to a thrilling contest full of drama and a particularly stunning goal.

As per the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele, the Merseysiders have dispatched a scouting delegation to today’s match betweeen RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, with Xavi Simons and Benjamin Sesko expected to be ‘on the agenda’ for those watching on.

If that wasn’t the case before kick-off, then it definitely would’ve been after just 11 minutes at the Red Bull Arena…

Liverpool scouts watch Sesko score sensational opener

The deadlock was broken in some style in the early exchanges as Simons broke out from the visitors’ penalty area and played a delightful pass with the outside of his boot into the path of Sesko, who ghosted in behind an unsuspecting opponent.

The Slovenian was still a good 30 yards out from goal as he ran towards the ball, but spotting Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig well off his line, he struck an exquisite first-time finish past the netminder and into an unguarded net.

It was a simply sensational finish, and the same could be said of how the match itself concluded. The visitors were 3-2 ahead in stoppage time and about to be confirmed as champions, only for a 93rd-minute Yussuf Poulsen equaliser to delay the official coronation for at least another 24 hours.

Liverpool scouts will surely have been wowed by Sesko today

It was quite the way for Sesko to score his 21st goal of the season in all competitions, a tally bettered only by Mo Salah at Liverpool in the current campaign.

The Daily Mail‘s Steele has indicated that signing ‘at least one forward’ is a high priority for Richard Hughes in the summer transfer window, especially with Darwin Nunez ‘likely to leave’ in the coming months, and RB Leipzig’s Slovenian marksman might now have jumped to the top of the Reds’ wish list in terms of strikers.

The Anfield giants are understood to have made enquiries about the 21-year-old in March, and he’s set to be one of the most coveted players in Europe when the market reopens at the start of June.

It wasn’t just Sesko’s incredible goal which would’ve caught the eye of Liverpool scouts today. As per Sofascore, he won five of his seven duels, land two shots on target and execute one key pass in the rollercoaster 3-3 draw.

Rest assured that there’ll be some glowing reports about the Slovenia international making their way back to Merseyside in the coming days!

You can view Sesko’s stunning goal against Bayern below, via @SkyFootball on X: