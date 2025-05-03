Approach made: Liverpool have asked about £30m Brazilian prodigy who could replace Reds stalwart

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a healthy South American contingent at Anfield, with Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz all helping the Reds to secure the Premier League title this season.

Reports in recent days suggest that Merseyside chiefs could again look to the far side of the Atlantic for prospective signings, with River Plate’s teenage sensation Franco Mastantuono understood to be of interest in L4.

The Argentine wonderkid has been a revelation on the right-hand side of his team’s attack, and the Reds could also be looking towards another South American prodigy on that same flank.

Liverpool have made ‘informal approaches’ for Wesley

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are among several Premier League clubs showing an interest in Brazilian right-back Wesley, who’s currently starring for Flamengo.

Anfield scouts have been monitoring the 21-year-old for more than 12 months, and there have been ‘informal approaches’ from Merseyside to the Rio de Janeiro-based outfit.

The Brazilian giants value the youngster at €30m-€35m (£25.5m-£29.8m), and his agents are understood to have already travelled to England to discuss a potential transfer with both LFC and Manchester City, although Chelsea are reportedly at the stage of being prepared to submit an official offer.

Will Liverpool push hard to try and sign Wesley this summer?

Liverpool’s right-back options are set to be diminished by the probable departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid over the coming weeks, so it comes as no great surprise that Anfield chiefs are on the lookout for potential recruits in that position.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce has reliably indicated that Conor Bradley will be backed to play a much bigger role next season, and that the need for a right-sided defensive recruit could hinge on whether a centre-back is purchased, which in turn would impact where Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah will most likely be needed for cover.

Wesley has already made 125 senior appearances for Flamengo (a powerhouse of Brazilian football) at the age of 21, and his performance figures over the past 12 months illustrate a young right-back who can excel in many aspects of his game.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 7% of positional peers in ‘Men’s next 14 competitions’ (outside Europe’s main leagues) in that time for pass completion with 84.6%. He also features highly with his match averages for successful take-ons, shot-creating actions, tackles, interceptions and aerial duels won.

With numerous English clubs taking an interest in the 21-year-old, Liverpool may need to move quickly if they’re to avoid falling behind in this transfer race, but they could be waiting to see what comes of other marketplace pursuits before deciding whether or not to push for him.