Phone calls and photos: What Arne Slot did in first 48 hours after Liverpool won Premier League

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Less than 11 months after officially beginning his role as Liverpool head coach, Arne Slot became a Premier League champion last weekend.

His team secured their 20th top-flight title on Sunday after a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur amid a carnival atmosphere at Anfield as the home fans revelled in the mass public celebrations that they were denied in 2020, at one point even triggering a literal seismic event.

The Reds’ players and coaching staff rightly enjoyed a prolonged party among themselves that night, with the festivities continuing until 3am at the Carlsberg Dugout in LFC’s stadium (The Athletic).

What did Slot get up to after Liverpool clinched Premier League title?

Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele has now revealed how Slot spent the first 48 hours after securing Premier League glory with Liverpool.

The 46-year-old enjoyed a few beers on Sunday night but was fresh on Monday morning to take out his wife Mirjam for a birthday lunch before the couple returned to the family home in Netherlands along with their two children, who were back in school the next day.

Although the Reds boss officially had Tuesday off, he was back at Anfield along with his assistant Sipke Hulshoff to collect his car and took a photo of the Walk of Champions in the tunnel, which had already been updated to showcase that LFC were now 20-time winners of England’s top flight.

Slot was also on the phone to friends in his homeland as he replied to a litany of congratulatory messages… and he was also speaking to Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes for a quick conversation about plans for the summer transfer window.

Slot and Hughes are already getting to work for next season

It’s only right that, in such an intensely pressurised job, the Dutchman allowed himself to revel in his and the Reds’ achievement in winning the Premier League and enjoy some quality time with his family to bask in that triumph.

However, by returning to Liverpool on his day off and shooting the breeze with Hughes, the 46-year-old is clearly not content to rest on his laurels for long, just like many title-winning coaches before him who switched their attention to retaining the trophy literally from the moment that it was won.

Graeme Souness has recounted how, even after winning league titles and European Cups, his former boss Bob Paisley would immediately be plotting how to revamp the squad and strive for further improvement the following season (Daily Mail).

There are still four more matches to navigate in the current campaign, of course, but for Slot and the LFC hierarchy, those will be about shaping the future as much as living in the present. The upcoming fixtures could give some lesser-used players the chance to make a lasting impression on the Anfield powerbrokers.

Liverpool tailed off alarmingly in the season after their previous Premier League triumph five years ago. Their head coach seems determined not to let that happen on his watch and already means business going into the summer!