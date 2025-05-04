Arne Slot rotates the champions as Chelsea confirm who will perform the guard of honour

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are playing our first game since winning the Premier League and Arne Slot has done what was hinted in the week, with his team.

As confirmed on liverpoolfc.com, the team is: ‘Liverpool: Alisson, Endo, Van Dijk, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah.

‘Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, Bradley.’

As suggested in the press conference this week, our head coach has rotated this side heavily, with six changes being made from the victory over Spurs.

The likes of Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Jarell Quansah have all been given the rare opportunity to start a Premier League match.

The absence of Darwin Nunez adds further ammunition to the belief that he is not allowed to start another game, in an attempt for the Reds to save a pay-out that would then be owed to Benfica.

What about the Chelsea side to provide a guard of honour?

As reported on chelseafc.com, their side is: ‘Chelsea: Sanchez; Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Fernandez (c); Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson

‘Substitutes: Jorgensen, Gusto, James, Acheampong, Badiashile, Tosin, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, George’

The irony of seeing Wataru Endo be given a guard of honour by Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo won’t be lost on many supporters of our club.

After both Chelsea players turned down a transfer to Anfield, in favour of a move to London, to see them provide such a gesture to our Japanese midfielder who was brought in because of their snubs – is great.

The result doesn’t matter but let’s hope that the lads who don’t play as much, are given the chance to prove why their boss should give them more minutes next season.

