Liverpool are the Premier League champions and Ryan Gravenberch has been a very important reason for that this season.

Before our trip to Chelsea, only Virgil van Dijk and our Dutch midfielder had played every game of the campaign but that came to an end.

With six changes to the team that beat Tottenham, perhaps the biggest surprise and thus concern was the absence of our No.38 completely.

Speaking on Sky Sports before the match though, Arne Slot confirmed that there was no injury for the Netherlands international and missing the game was so that Federico Chiesa could hold his place on the bench – in the hope of him being provided a fifth appearance of the season.

This will be a relief for many who may have worried about the fitness of the man who has been a revelation in the No.6 role this season.

Ryan Gravenberch isn’t injured ahead of the season conclusion

With the 22-year-old’s agent reaffirming his client’s commitment to the Reds, it’s clear that there’s no bad blood here, just rotation.

It’s nice to see that our head coach is trying his best to ensure that our Italian forward makes the magic five appearances for a medal, as his role in the squad deserves that recognition.

It’s going to be a fine balance between rewarding the squad players who deserve more minutes and ensuring we still have enough to win the remaining games.

With Mo Salah chasing down his own scoring and assisting records too, he’ll be eager to ensure that we don’t take our foot off the gas too much.

