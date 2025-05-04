What Firmino just said about Salah will bring a tear to Liverpool fans’ eyes

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Liverpool aren’t the only club celebrating at the moment and after Bobby Firmino clinched his own silverware, he was quick to mention his former club.

The Brazilian not only won the AFC Champions League Elite Final but he also clinched man of the match in what was a perfect evening for Al Ahli.

Our former No.9 captained his side to glory but after the dust settled on the big win, he was asked for his thoughts on Mo Salah’s recent league-winning achievement.

The 33-year-old said: “I’m happy for Liverpool and for what Mohamed Salah achieved.

“I miss Mo. I think we share a great friendship — we made beautiful history together. If he’s watching me now, I’m really proud of him and our friendship.”

It’s great to see that, even after leaving the club, two members of our legendary front three have so much respect for each other.

Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah remain close friends

The Egyptian King has managed to prove that he was not only a key cog in a front line with two others but was also more than capable to win things on his own.

With our No.11 targeting more success next season, the elite mindset he possesses to prove to everyone that he and Liverpool are the best – is great to see.

We have been blessed to see Sadio Mano and Bobby Firmino at the club and we’re incredibly lucky that Mo Salah is still thriving at Anfield.

It’s clear they all have a love for each other and whenever we see a reunion with all three, it’s going to be a day to remember.

