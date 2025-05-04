Ibou Konate sides with Liverpool fans in brilliant post match moment vs Chelsea

Pictures via @DaveOCKOP on X

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and despite Chelsea getting three points, Ibou Konate was on board with the supporters’ way of thinking.

After the game was decided, the squad went over to the travelling Kop to thank them for their support and were met with a new song.

After being heard as part of our title-clinching celebrations, the new chant for Arne Slot was being belted out by our fans in London.

In appreciation of this moment, our No.5 started singing, clapping and dancing along with his fans and showed the exact mentality we all want to see from the players.

Much like Virgil van Dijk did after his goal, where he celebrated despite the scoreline, all these players have earned the chance to enjoy the final few games.

The Frenchman didn’t get on the pitch against Enzo Maresca’s team but that hasn’t stopped him from enjoying being a champion and we’ve still got three games to go before the party.

Ibou Konate’s attitude is correct, as the whole squad should be allowed to enjoy what they’ve worked so hard to achieve.

The only person who may not agree is Mo Salah, with his own goal scoring and assist making records to chase down.

With the next match being at home though, you would expect a more serious effort to thwart Arsenal and allow our Egyptian King a chance to score and assist.

It’ll be a fine balance between relaxing and wanting to end the season on a high, though a full red Anfield next week may just aid our chances.

