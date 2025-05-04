Arne Slot hints which Liverpool players are leaving this summer as Sky slam ‘sloppy’ 5/10 ace

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It’s looking set to be a big summer transfer window for Liverpool.

To be fair to the Reds, the hard work has already been kicked off with successful extensions agreed for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The jury’s still out on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will turn down what looks to be a likely end-of-season move to Real Madrid as a free agent.

Then there are further questions to be asked of the club’s squad players. Sky Sports have already confirmed that Kostas Tsimikas is one player Liverpool are looking to move on this summer.

What did Arne Slot say about Liverpool outgoings?

Arne Slot and Liverpool’s recruitment team have some big calls to make this summer.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that they’ll ultimately be looking to dissect a Premier League-winning side ahead of the next transfer window.

But it would be remiss of us to suggest the squad isn’t in need of any tweaking ahead of the 2024/25 season.

In our view, Slot appears to be of a similar mind. In fact, we’d go as far as suggesting that the Dutch head coach’s comments after the 3-1 loss to Chelsea indicate he’s already got a good idea of which players need to leave.

“They deserve to play these games because they have trained so hard this season,” the former Feyenoord boss told Sky Sports.

“Every time they did so well so that’s why I think they deserved to play this game.

“We don’t judge them only on this game, we judge them every day on the training ground and in the moments that they play for us.”

Could Jarell Quansah be moved on?

If Arne Slot is keeping a close eye on player performances ahead of the summer, Jarell Quansah will have done himself no favours with his latest outing.

The Liverpool centre-back was viewed as the statistically worst player on the pitch against the Blues on Sunday.

Sofascore hit the Englishman with a 5.9/10 rating. Of course, matters certainly weren’t helped by an own goal that he can’t really be blamed for, as Virgil van Dijk cannoned the ball at our No.78 when attempting a clearance in the box.

Slot has already made clear that the centre-back is far away from being a first-choice option. He’s only secured 398 minutes in the Premier League in 2024/25.

Let’s not forget he was brutally subbed at half-time in our Premier League opener against Ipswich after struggling to win his challenges. 2/6 challenges (aerial and ground) won against Chelsea will hardly have put him back in the manager’s good graces.

As to whether Slot will be prepared to sanction Quansah’s exit when we’re already in need of defensive reinforcements this summer remains to be seen.

Quansah’s stats against Chelsea

→ 3 clearances

→ 2 blocked shots

→ 1 interception

→ 1 own goal

→ 1 error leading to a shot

→ 1 penalty conceded

→ 2/6 duels won (aerial and ground)

→ Possession lost 9 times

→ 82/89 pass completion (92%)

Sky Sports journalist criticises Liverpool defender

We can overlook the own goal. However, Quansah didn’t cover himself in glory after giving away a penalty – which Cole Palmer (who was magnanimous about Liverpool at full-time) duly finished – in the second half.

“Sums up a sloppy performance from Liverpool – and Quansah in particular,” Sky Sports’ Sam Blitz wrote about the 22-year-old.

Not his best display in the famous red shirt. That said, we do hope it isn’t the last we see of him.

