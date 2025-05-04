What Cole Palmer said about Liverpool immediately after Chelsea beat Premier League champions

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s title celebrations won’t be cut short after a 3-1 defeat to Champions League-chasing Chelsea.

A hangover of sorts was to be expected after the Reds confirmed a second Premier League title in five years, and their first under Arne Slot.

Still, one could forgive the Dutchman for feeling a little miffed with a side that didn’t really switch into the right gear until well into the second half at Stamford Bridge. To be completely fair, it was a Liverpool side missing Ryan Gravenberch, amongst other first-XI options.

Regardless, and to the Blues’ credit, post-match remarks from Cole Palmer and Enzo Maresca were respectful.

What did Cole Palmer and Enzo Maresca say?

Chelsea’s golden boy showed signs of his best form returning with a showstopper performance on Sunday evening.

The England international struck from the penalty spot in stoppage time to confirm an impressive scoreline against the league champions in London.

There was an acknowledgement of the Londoners’ efforts after the full-time whistle. But Palmer was far from disparaging about Liverpool when speaking to Sky Sports.

“They’re champions for a reason but we showed good fight and desire,” the 22-year-old said.

The attacking midfielder’s manager, Maresca, likewise echoed these comments.

He said: “Very important three points, especially at this stage in the season.

“This team [Liverpool] showed why they are so good. They forced us to defend deep, which we don’t like.

Enzo Maresca added: “We didn’t plan to wait and defend deep but they forced us to do this and this showed why they won the Premier League, because they are a top side.”

Liverpool are still Premier League champions

Fair play to both manager and player for their kind words after the defeat.

Whilst we’re of the mindset that Liverpool should still be looking to maximise their available points between now and the end of the season, it would feel a little cruel to be overly critical.

Were we at our best, or even close to it, for much of the proceedings at Stamford Bridge? It’s a resounding no to that question.

But Arne Slot’s men still have plenty of credit in the bank with us for delivering what has been an astonishing first campaign under the new head coach.

Teams (Premier League) Games played Points 1) Liverpool 35 82 2) Arsenal 35 67 3) Man City 35 64 4) Newcastle 35 63 5) Chelsea 35 63

The possibility of a 94-point season is sadly no longer on the table. But Liverpool should now be going full-throttle to breach 90 points in our remaining three league games.

What better way to kick things off than with a statement win against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at Anfield next Sunday?

