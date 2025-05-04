The one Chelsea player who snubbed Liverpool during the guard of honour

Pictures via @JamesPearceLFC on X

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and because we’re so good, we’ve got four guards of honour looming – with Chelsea providing the first.

The supporters inside the stadium welcomed Arne Slot’s title winners with a chorus of boos, with it appearing that one player had a similar level of distaste for the moment.

Thanks to a video captured from the stands by journalist James Pearce, it appeared that Noni Madueke wasn’t up for participating in the festivities.

If the England international was clapping, then he certainly wasn’t doing so with as much vigour as his teammates, the officials and mascots all lined up alongside him.

It’s a simple act of respect for the team who have proven themselves to be the best in the division and this showed real impoliteness from the 23-year-old.

Noni Madueke appeared to snub Liverpool in the guard of honour

As soon as the teams were announced, supporters were looking to see which 11 players would be given the humbling duty of applauding the champions.

To see the likes of Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez all start the game made the moment even sweeter to witness, after their decision to choose Stamford Bridge over Anfield.

With Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch stating how much players hate moments like this, it makes it even better to know what would have been going through the minds of Enzo Maresca’s players.

For Noni Madueke to make his upset so obvious was a poor move from him and let’s hope that should he ever be given the chance to win the Premier League, he isn’t met with such contempt.

You can view the video of Madueke and the Chelsea squad via @JamesPearceLFC on X:

Caicedo and Lavia giving Endo a guard of honour. Funny how things work out. pic.twitter.com/VJpV70wwuV — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 4, 2025

