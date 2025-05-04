Robbie Fowler questions key decision that went against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and it doesn’t matter at all that we lost to Chelsea, though Robbie Fowler wasn’t happy with everything he saw.

Taking to X after the game, our former goal scorer wrote: ‘Quickly overlooked that challenge for the pen😳’.

This was in reference to the penalty that was given against Jarell Quansah in the closing stages of the game, with Moises Caicedo being adjudged to have been fouled by our man.

There wasn’t a lot of VAR review time spent on the incident though replays are currently available to watch (from 2:53 via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube).

Upon review, it does look like the former Brighton man gets the ball and then plants his foot, before hurdling himself over our No.78 – who didn’t actually touch him.

The force in which the Ecuadorian was travelling meant that the momentum likely caused him to fall but our defender didn’t really do much in the way of stopping him.

The more you look at the moment, the less it looks like a foul but with such little time spent by VAR on the incident – they clearly didn’t see any issue with the on-field decision.

Our legendary striker was perhaps right to flag this and highlight a lack of attention to detail from those in Stockley Park.

Jarell Quansah may have been unlucky to have conceded a penalty

It will always be remembered as a day that Moises Caicedo was forced to perform a guard of honour for a team that he nearly signed, though he did partake in the gesture unlike one of his teammates.

Arne Slot’s squad rotation allowed Jarell Quansah the chance to prove his worth and to concede a penalty and score an own goal wouldn’t have been his aspirations for the match.

Robbie Fowler clearly feels though that our man was harshly done to on the final black mark that went against his name.

You can view Fowler’s comments via his X account:

Quickly overlooked that challenge for the pen😳 — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) May 4, 2025

