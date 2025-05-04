What happened in the special staff and players meeting after winning the league: Curtis Jones

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and there are many reasons for this, with Curtis Jones sharing another insight into what the club is like behind closed doors.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the Scouser was asked ‘whether he has watched all of the celebrations and videos back to try to take it all in’ and said: ‘It’s what we did as a team.

‘The manager and staff called us in and they had all the clips. There were separate ones and the games that we’ve got over the line in and won and the important goals and stuff in the season.

‘The second part of it was the celebrations on the pitch and looking back on it all you miss what certain lads are doing and lads are dancing and lads are in with the ball-boys and the fans and all things like that.

‘There’s certain things of course that you all miss so just seeing it all back was a joy to see.’

It’s great that the coaches saw this as an important event for the lads to enjoy together, showcasing their special attention to detail.

Curtis Jones loved reliving the title-winning moments

Every Liverpool supporter will have been glued to TV coverage and social media videos and pictures, in an attempt to relive the victory over Spurs.

It’s great to hear that the players and staff are no different, all wanting to soak in every jubilant second.

It’s great to think that as the club adorned the AXA Training Centre in title-winning decorations, there were members of staff clipping together every unseen moment from an unforgettable season.

Our No.17 has been very much part of that too, with Kenny Dalglish labelling him as one of the unsung players of the campaign.

The great thing is that we’ve still got the trophy lift and bus parade to go.

