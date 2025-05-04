What Van Dijk did after his Stamford Bridge goal says everything about the squad mentality

Pictures via @SkySportsPL on X

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and whatever the result was against Chelsea, it didn’t matter and that was clear from Virgil van Dijk.

With less than five minutes of the 90 remaining, our captain scored a header that meant the scoreline was changed to 2-1.

At any other point of his Anfield career, should the Dutchman score a goal in such a manner, then the response would be a stern face and instructions to get the game restarted swiftly.

Instead, it was graced with a huge smile, an arm pumping celebration and a point and kiss towards the travelling fans.

If anyone was concerned that the team would take defeat in London too seriously, then this celebration alone showcased that the team know they’ve already done their work for the season.

Virgil van Dijk was made up to score for Liverpool

Chelsea are a good team and have tested many all season but the fact that we could rock up with less than 100% commitment and make such a game of it, shows how good we are.

Arne Slot set the precedent by making six changes to his starting line-up and it was clear that this was a team of players who knew that hard work was already done.

With Ryan Gravenberch being given the day off so that Federico Chiesa could get an appearance that would see him awarded a Premier League winners’ medal, this was another indication of how serious this test was being viewed.

The power of Anfield and a desire to disrupt Arsenal’s season further, should mean we see a stronger and more committed team next week but few can blame the lads for having a fuzzy head and a laid back mentality on this Sunday in London.

You can view Van Dijk’s goal via @SkySportsPL on X:

"What are they doing?" 😳 Virgil van Dijk rises highest and pulls one back for Liverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Z9bG0wCPzP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2025

