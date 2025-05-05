Jamie Carragher hits nail on the head with impassioned response to fallout from Trent’s exit

Image via Sky Sports and Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher has hit back over the criticism from some quarters aimed at Liverpool fans over their reactions to the news of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure from the club.

The Reds’ vice-captain ended months of speculation about his future by announcing on Monday morning that he’d be leaving on a free transfer at the end of his current contract, a decision which has enraged many Kopites on social media.

A few impartial observers have insisted that LFC supporters ought to be grateful for what the 26-year-old has done for his side, rather than chastising him for cutting his ties with his boyhood team.

Carragher hits out over criticism of Liverpool fans’ response to Trent news

Speaking on Sky Sports earlier today, Carragher was incensed at the pontificating towards Liverpool fans for having the temerity to feel scorned over Trent walking away from his hometown club on a free transfer in the prime of his career.

The pundit said: “The reactions of Liverpool supporters have been different. Some people wish him all the best, some people are really angry, some people are somewhere in the middle.

“I’m probably one of those who’s somewhere in the middle, but I’m sick all day of reading about journalists or other people who’ve got no affiliation to Liverpool, telling Liverpool supporters how they should feel. They’re not Liverpool supporters.

“Liverpool as a city and a football club is very emotional, and that’s what makes us what we are. That’s why you see the scenes you saw last week when Liverpool won the league, because we are emotional. Football means a lot to us, and I don’t people out there should be telling Liverpool supporters how they should feel.

“Ask Liverpool supporters – he can do what he wants. It’s his career; fine, good luck to him – but Liverpool supporters can also feel how they want about this situation.”

Carragher nails it with his response

Carragher has hit the nail on the head with his explanation of how Liverpool fans are feeling – everybody is entitled to have their opinion on Trent’s decision to leave the club, but LFC supporters shouldn’t be lectured from impartial observers and/or rival supporters over their feelings on the matter.

Why wouldn’t Kopites be up in arms that a local lad who’s often professed his love for the club and the city is now disappearing on a free transfer during his peak footballing years, and at a time when his side have just won the Premier League?

Of course it’s the player’s decision and his alone as to what he wants to do with his career, and it’s understandable that he may want to take the opportunity to join Real Madrid. If people want to disagree with his choice, that’s fine, so long as their ire doesn’t descend into personal abuse.

By taking this course of action, Trent has accepted that he’ll have to face the wrath of Liverpool supporters who feel an overriding sense of betrayal. We’ve been down that road before with the likes of Steve McManaman and Michael Owen.

Reds fans have every right to take the news however they want to take it, and shouldn’t be condemned for feeling how they feel, particularly by those who have no concept of what it’s like to support this football club.